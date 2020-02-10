Regina Boese, 88, of Greenbush, Minn., passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6, 2020 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush under the care of Hospice.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 14 in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Janelle Hennager, officiating.

Visitation will be on Thursday after 6:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM prayer service, in Bethel Lutheran Church, and one hour before the funeral on Friday.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery at Fairmont, Minn., at a later time.

Regina Boese was born at home on December 17, 1931 to parents Martin and Emma (Tietje) Schultze in Tenhassen Township, Martin County, Minnesota. She attended St Paul’s Lutheran School in Wilbert, Minnesota till the eighth grade and completed her GED diploma in 1975. Regina married Arthur Boese on June 7, 1954 and celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2019. Regina lived in Greenbush, Minn., since 1972.

Regina was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush where she taught release time classes and started a motion choir. She helped start many Lutheran World Relief projects in the early 1970’s including the feed the hungry sale which she donated many different items she made, including homemade jams and jellies, garden produce, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, hardanger, oil paintings, homemade soaps and candles. She also helped raise money for Bethel Seminary students and missionary work, plus made baby quilts to help raise money for the clean water project of the ELCA. Regina also had a passion for quilting and helped make 1000’s of quilts over the past 40 years for Lutheran World Relief at Bethel along with many quilts for friends, family and acquaintances, entering some in the Roseau County Fair and winning 30 plus Grand Champion ribbons. In 1995 she hand quilted the Roseau County Centennial quilt that is hanging on display in the Roseau County Courthouse and hand quilted the Greenbush Centennial quilt in 2005. She worked as a nurse’s aide at the Greenbush nursing home for many years and played her guitar for many nursing home functions such as birthday parties and anniversaries.

Regina knew that just one person could make the world a better place and because of this she received the Mary Magdalene Award in 2019 from the Woman of the ELCA at Luther Crest Bible Camp.

She is survived by her Husband Arthur Boese of Greenbush, Minn. Brother; Lawrence Schultze (Lola) of Wilbert, Minn. Daughter; Julia Boese Bremer (Donovan Bremer of Wilbert, Minn., and Grandson Zachary Bremer of Mankato). Son; Robert Boese (Kathy Idso Boese, Granddaughter Maggie Boese) of Fargo, N.D., Son in Law; Tom Kays of Thief River Falls, Minn., Grandson; Jon Kays (Kaitlyn) of Madison Wis., and Grandson; Brian Kays of St. Paul Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Emma Schultze, Daughter; Dianne Boese Kays, Sisters; Irma Schultze Bremer (Edward), Ruth Schultze Bremer (Lyle) and Lorene Schultze. Brother; Clarence Schultze (Marie).

All of Regina’s memorial gifts will go towards the ELCA Clean Water Well Project.

Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.

