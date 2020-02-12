Greenbush-Middle River One-Act performance highlights dissociative identity disorder

The Greenbush-Middle River One-Act cast and crew had the opportunity to perform in Sub-Sections on Saturday, January 25, at the Lake of the Woods School in Baudette, and on Thursday, January 30, for the GMR High School students and staff.

Drama Director Kaitlynn Wilson shared the following about the one-act play GMR students performed, entitled … And Others by Dennis Bush:

According to a Brooklyn Publishers synopsis, this play is a journey through the mind and memory of Amanda, a 26-year-old woman. … And Others explores the dissociative identity disorder (multiple personality syndrome) that resulted from a trauma she suffered at thirteen. Seven personas – female and male – struggle for control.With a mix of terrifying intensity, quirky humor, and heart-breaking revelations, this 30-minute one-act play will give actors challenging roles to play, directors an opportunity for creative staging, and will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

The cast members included: Piper Sondreal as Amanda; Aubre Berg as Kade; Sarah Stanelle as Katarina; Gracie Brandon as Rachel; Gage Creekmore as Brady; Gabriel Curfman as Randall; Chance Christian as Liam; and Michael Diaz as Myles. Crew members were: Paris Sondreal, Carl Swenson, Ava Novacek, Alyssa Waage, Jonah Creekmore, and Nicole Berard.

