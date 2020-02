The Lake Bronson Lions Club hosted their 35th annual fishing derby

at Lake Bronson State Park on Sunday, February 9. Two hundred twenty

people registered for the competition on a beautiful winter day.

Raffle winners were Carey Mortenson ($500.00), Vivian Hanson

($300.00) and Tanner Turn ($200.00).

See the February 13th issue of the North Star News for competition

winners.