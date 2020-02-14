Brandi Murray, 43

A Celebration of Life for Brandi Murray of Baudette, MN will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 3-5 PM at the American Legion in Baudette, MN. The family request that you attend wearing blaze orange.

Brandi passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 43.

Brandi Frances Murray was born January 18th, 1977 to Thomas and Deborah (Baade) Murray in Baudette, MN. She attended school in Baudette and graduated from Lake of the Woods High School in 1995. After high school Brandi attended RRCC in International Falls and received an associate degree in Medical Coding. On August 31st, 1997 Brandi was blessed with her only child, a son, Kegan Thomas Murray. Brandi worked most of her life as a waitress at places including The Ranch House, Alice’s, Rosalie’s, Sherry K’s, and various other establishments. Brandi had a love for fishing, especially ice fishing and tip-up fishing. Some of Brandi’s other hobbies included cruising the back roads with friends and family looking for mushrooms and asparagus or taking a trip to the casino or local pull tab boxes. Brandi was always excited to get in the vehicle for the next road trip or concert no matter what it might be. She had recently found a love for extreme holiday decorating, it didn’t matter the season, if you drove by you would see her house decorated. Brandi was also known for her tcek & BayLeigh, Danika, Elyn, Karys.

She was proceeded in death by her grandparents – Ken Baade and Betty Neilson, Art and Fran Murray, Parents Tom Murray and Deb Bey, Uncle Ronnie Lucek, Cousin Narra-Lyn Lucek