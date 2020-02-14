Greenbush-Middle River FCCLA has much success at Region Competition

The FCCLA Region STAR Event Competition took place in Kelliher on January 29, 2020. From this event, the following Greenbush-Middle River students advanced to the FCCLA State Conference in Bloomington, Minn., on March 25-28:

Morgan Reed, Berlyn Burkel, Audrey Gust, Honna Westlund, Katelyn Waage, McKenna Bennett, Chance Christian, Cole Blazek, Bella Burkel, Elizabeth Gust, Cassie Dahl, Clara Bergsnev, Brooklyn Wahl, Rhiana Utter and Kylie Golovkine

Elizabeth Gust is also competing in the National Event “Chapter Website Design,” which is submitted directly to the National FCCLA Headquarters on February 3. The results of this event will be known shortly following. If (when) selected, this event advances directly to the FCCLA National Conference in Washington D.C. in July.

“I continue to be amazed by the number of students who are dedicated to FCCLA,” GMR FCCLA Adviser Laura Dahl said. “They are encouraged to work very hard and they do; this is a true testament to the success of the GMR FCCLA Chapter!”