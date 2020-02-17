Andrew Thompson, 41 of Hillsboro, North Dakota passed away unexpectedly while at work in Amenia, North Dakota on Monday, February 10, 2020. Andrew Robert Thompson was born on September 28, 1978 to Robert and Catherine (Britten) Thompson. He was dedicated on December 24th, 1978 at the Assembly of God Church in Karlstad, MN. He was also baptized in Karlstad, MN. He attended the majority of his school years at Heritage Christian School in Karlstad, MN and graduated from Tri-County High School in 1997. In the years during and after college, Andrew worked for the following: Justin Dagen Farm, Karlstad MN, custom mowing for Jim Sundby and Jeff Gryskiewicz, Stephen MN, Dell Arneson Inc Hillsboro ND, Ellingson Drain Tile, Harwood ND and O’Brien Elevator in Mayville ND. At the time of his death he was working for Taft Elevator in Hillsboro and Amenia ND. To know Andrew, was to love him. That part was inevitable. Whether it was his ear to ear grin, contagious laugh or his easy going nature – when you met him, you knew he was a keeper. Truly, one of a kind. He could make you laugh until you thought your side would split. He had an incredibly big heart that he wore on his sleeve with pride every day of his life. To say he was the kind of man that would give you the shirt of his back if you needed it would be an understatement. He would have given anything, to anyone, at any time. Andrew knew how to love without limits and to live life to the fullest. Most treasured of all were the lazy lake days with his kids, soaking up hours of campfire stories, s’mores and snuggles. He loved to be a part of community and his family of friends was always growing. His love for basketball grew into a love he shared with his son, Isaac as he coached the Hillsboro boys’ basketball team alongside Pastor Joe. He was a farm boy, through and through. Never afraid to get a little dirt of those hands and break a sweat to get the job done. He took pride in everything he did, but he took the most pride in his children who were his whole world.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Robert and Catherine Thompson of Strandquist MN; sister, Lisa (Thompson) Leach and her husband, Garrett and daughter, Emma of Franklin TN; children, Isaac (age 13), Amelia and Ava (age 10) of Hillsboro ND; aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Amy Beth; grandparents Isaac and Betsy Thompson, Earl and Marguiret Britten; cousin Christopher Britten; aunts and uncles.

Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Visitation will be held on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in Austin Funeral Chapel at Hallock, Minnesota with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. and at the church for one hour prior to the service on Sunday.