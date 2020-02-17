MCC Contemplates Building Improvements

Marshall County Central Schools of Newfolden/Viking is considering

building plan options in an effort to accomodate more students,

modernize and address safety issues. They are currently working with

Widseth-Smith-Nolting, an architecture/engineering firm.

In the school’s February 2020 newsletter, superintendent and

elementary principal, Jeffrey Lund, presented information on the

subject. He noted the district has seen “steady growth” over the past

five years and expects more growth.

According to Lund, “Our school has developed a positive reputation

and remains attractive to open enrollment. This open enrollment has

allowed us to grow at a time when many neighboring schools have declined

in enrollment. Open enrollment helps us by bringing in additional state

funding that helps all of our students. The city of Newfolden is looking

to expand with a new housing development west of the school. The city of

Viking has had new homes built in recent years. Growth of business and

industry in Northwest Minnesota, particularly Digi-Key, will bring in

employment opportunities. Our vicinity to Thief River Falls makes our

rural area and small town way of life attractive to families.”

According to Lund, the district must make building improvements to

address safety issues at the Newfolden Elementary building. “In recent

years we have been sharing a music room, library and art room with the

high school. This requires us to cross the street most of the day with

our students. We are careful but know that is not the safest practice in

the long term,” wrote Lund. He noted, in addition, that the cafeteria

and gym at the Newfolden Elementary building are too small and that high

school students must cross the street for meals at the elementary site.

