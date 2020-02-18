Elaine Thompson, 97, Grand Forks, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks.

Elaine, the daughter of Oscar and Ella (Peterson) Jenson was born at Rural Reynolds, North Dakota on April 23, 1922. She attended school at Reynolds. She married Gordon O. Thompson on January 30, 1943 at Reynolds. They lived and farmed in Bentru Township, Grand Forks County before moving to Grand Forks in 1981. Gordon died on February 25, 2001. Elaine retired from Altru Health Systems after working for many years in health care in Grand Forks.

Elaine is survived by her children, Geri-Ann Fortin, Grand Forks, Gary (Jacky) Thompson, Grand Forks, Caryl Mack, East Grand Forks, MN, and Nancy (Gary) Krom, Thompson, ND; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Alyce Mae Christianson. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Everett, Russell, and Harold; sons-in-law, Dennis Mack and Jerry Fortin; sisters-in-law, Orpha Jane Omlid, Gwen Jensen, Ella Jenson, and Beatrice Jenson; brothers-in-law, Thelman Thompson and Harvey Christianson.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in East Walle Lutheran Church, Rural Thompson, ND. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com