Roger D. Moe, 66

Roger D. Moe, age 66 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.

Roger David Moe was born on February 20, 1953 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Thorvald and Margaret (Gilbertson) Moe. Roger grew up in Bygland Township and attended school in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School with the Class of 1971. On August 31, 1974 he was united in marriage to Rebecca Wentzel at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fisher, MN. Roger farmed his entire life in the Bygland area. Roger was a lifelong member and leader of Bygland Lutheran Church and also served on the Bygland Township Board.

Family members who survive Roger include his wife Rebecca of East Grand, MN; children, Timothy (Kari) Moe of Crookston, MN, Steven Moe of Devils Lake, ND and Rachel (Barry) Traub of East Grand Forks, MN; 5 grandchildren, Avery, Owen and Emma Traub, Grant and Lauren Moe; brothers, Allan (Barb) Moe of East Grand Forks, MN, Duane (Anne McKinnon) Moe of Livingston, TX, John (Shirley) Moe of El Paso, TX and Randy (Sue) Moe of East Grand Forks, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Egeland and brother-in-law, Kenny Egeland; nephews, Nathan Moe and Erik Wentzel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests people to register at bethematch.org for passing on the gift of life, Bygland Lutheran Cemetery Fund or the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, MN.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Bygland Lutheran Church, Fisher, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN and also 1 hour prior Funeral Service on Friday in Bygland Lutheran Church

Interment: Bygland Lutheran South Cemetery ~ Fisher, MN

