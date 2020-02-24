Arlaine Mildred Duray, 90

Arlaine Mildred Duray was born on April 5, 1929 in Greenbush, Minn., to the late Jens and Edna (Anderson) Pederson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Pauli Lutheran Church and attended school in Greenbush where she graduated from in 1947. Following graduation, she then went on to attend Teachers Training School where she graduated in 1949 and then taught school at the Haug-Leo School for two years. On June 19, 1951 she was united in marriage to Sylvester Duray at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush and she then continued to substitute teach at Haug-Leo as well as the Greenbush school. She and Syl made their lifelong home on their farm in Barto Township raising their family. Sylvester passed away on April 20, 2010 and Arlaine has since continued to make her home on the farm where she passed away on February 3, 2020 at the age of 90 years, 9 months and 29 days.

Arlaine was a past member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo and a current member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush. Arlaine’s hobbies and interests were vast including sewing, baking, crocheting, gardening and needlework.

Arlaine is survived by her 4 sons: Paul (Sandy), Tom (Linda), Mike (Mickie), and Jon Duray, all of Greenbush; 4 daughters: Kathy (Ted) Kuznia of Chandler, Ariz., Annette (Jesse) Graff of Greenbush, Alice (Randy) Jenson of Greenbush, and Mary Duray (James Heath) of Mercer Island, Wash., 21 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, her brother Carlyle Pederson of Greenbush, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sylvester of 57 years, daughter Susan Duray, 2 granddaughters (in infancy) Jamie and Lynell Duray, and brothers Kendall and Vernoy Pederson.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Fa. George Noel presiding. Jeanne Novacek was the Pianist and Darcy Hasson was the Song Leader. Readers for the Mass were Jody Kurtz and Myles Efta and the Gift Bearers were all of Arlaine’s Great Grandchildren. Eucharistic Ministers were Sherri Waage and Luke Duray. Arlaine’s Casket Bearers were Chester Duray, Tristan Kuznia, Jeremy Duray, Jordan Duray, Allen Graff, Eli Jenson, Mallory Brown and Sylaine Duray and Honorary Bearer was Tom Duray. Visitation was held after 6 PM, Thursday, at the church with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services were held at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery following services with fellowship to follow at the church.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.