Jeanne Marie Rebarchek, 62

On February 14, 2020, Jeanne Marie Rebarchek, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 62 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the Alley House in Graham. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Jeanne Marie (Haider) Rebarchek was born December 24, 1957 in Minot, ND to Richard and Eleanor Haider. One of 10 children, her brothers and sisters were important parts of her life. On June 25, 1976, she married Gene Raymond Rebarchek and had three children, Lisa, Jodi and Brian Rebarchek.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law Allie and Freda Rebarchek, and brothers Gary, Rick and Bob Haider.

She is survived by her husband, Gene, her three children and their families, and her 6 grandchildren, Palmer and Dylan Wodtke, Andrew and Addison Nordwick, and Aiden and Zoey Rebarchek.

Jeanne lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time outside, gardening, swimming and baking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, doing crafts, watching movies, taking road trips and of course she was always winning at her favorite slot machines. In the past 9 years she received some of the best treatment from doctors and nurses she would consider life-long friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Richard M. Schulze Family American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 2000 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.