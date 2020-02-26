City of Baudette (MN) Public Hearing

Public Hearing

The City of Baudette has developed a wellhead protection plan for its drinking water supply wells. Consistent with the Wellhead Protection Rule (part 4720.5350, subpart 4), a Public Hearing will be held on March 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM at City Hall, 106 West Main Street, Baudette, MN to discuss comments provided from local units of government and solicit comments from the public. A copy of the Wellhead Protection Plan is available at city hall for review.