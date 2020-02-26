Independent School District #363 (Minn)/Request for proposals full service vendor

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Independent School District #363 – South Koochiching-Rainy River (“District”) requests proposals from a full-service vendor to supply all fresh, frozen and dry food products and consumable supplies, excluding items supplied to the District such as bread, milk and dairy products, farm-to-school items and chemicals. The term of the contract will be for the 2020-2021 school year, beginning on July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, with up to two 1-year renewals. Sealed proposals must be submitted in paper form by 1:00 p.m. central time Monday, April 6, 2020 to Kelly Larimer, Food Service Director, South Koochiching-Rainy River Public Schools, 11731 Hwy #1, Northome, MN 56661. The envelope must be clearly marked “Food Service-Prime Vendor Proposal”. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Kelly Larimer, email: llarimer@northome.k12.mn.us and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.