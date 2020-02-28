Gator wrestlers finish sixth at state wrestling tournament

The Section 8A Champion Gator Wrestling team finished sixth in the Minnesota State High School League Class A State Team Wrestling Tournament today at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on February 27.

The Gators opened state tournament action with a 44-25 loss to top-seeded Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville in the quarterfinals. Falling into consolation action, the Gators bounced back with a 39-36 victory over fifth-seeded Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland to advance to the consolation championship versus Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie. The Gators would drop this dual by a 47-27 final to take sixth in Class A and end the season with an 18-12 dual mark.

Andy Dostal (152), Caleb Vacura (170), and Dominik Vacura (220) would go undefeated in state team action for the Gators.

Now, five Gator wrestlers– Garrett Undeberg (132), Andy Dostal, Ethan Waage (160), Jacob Bergsnev (195), and Dominik Vacura compete in the individual portion of the tournament, which runs February 28 and 29 back at the Xcel Energy Center.

To see complete Gator Wrestling state tournament coverage, read the March 4 issue of The Tribune in print or online.