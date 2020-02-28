Three Badger FCCLA students advance to state

Badger FCCLA chapter members travelled to Kelliher on January 29 to participate in the regional STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition) competition. Badger students Emma VonEnde, State Treasurer, Hailey VonEnde, State Secretary, and Kadeyn Keller, Northern Area Peer Educator led the opening ceremony of the Northern Area FCCLA Mid-Winter STAR Events meeting where 11 other chapters gathered to share their projects.

Badger FCCLA members presented in a variety of categories and they all advanced to the State Conference to be held in March with hopes of advancing to Nationals in Washington, D.C. this summer. These students competed in the following events:

Greta Lee: Career Investigation for teaching

Brooke VonEnde: Chapter Service Project Display for Kindness in Action

Hailey VonEnde: Focus on Children Rocking Kindness

Co-Advisors Lorraine Kukowski and Gretchen Lee are proud of all the competitors for representing our Badger chapter, school, community, and themselves so professionally!