George Hendrickson, 82

George Henrickson, 82 of Strandquist, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN with his loving family at his side.

The service to celebrate George’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls, MN with Rev. Caitlin Jensen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 444 in Middle River, MN and Minnesota Army National Guard Honor Guard.

George Ervan Henrickson was born June 12, 1937 on the family farm near Strandquist, MN the son of George and Loretta (Taylor) Henrickson. He was baptized and confirmed at the Strandquist Lutheran Church by Rev. Luten. He attended Sunnyside Country School and Strandquist High School

At the age of 17, George entered into service with the United States Army and did his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. He was an engineer in the 8th Armored Division and was a heavy equipment operator specializing in building bridges. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in the United States. George was Honorably Discharged.

In 1967, George was united in marriage to Judith Clune and to this union two children were born, Douglas and Gena. The family made their home on the family farm in West Valley Township near Strandquist.

Following his discharge, George attended school to be an automobile mechanic. He worked at Arctic Cat and the Chevrolet Garage in Thief River Falls for a short time. George eventually returned to the work that he enjoyed being a heavy equipment operator. He worked at Benson Construction out of Stephen, MN, Thorson Construction out of Bemidji, MN and was a road grader for Marshall County until his retirement. George got bored and went back to work for Spruce Valley Township in North Dakota until he fell off the blade and broke his hip.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, clock collecting, playing cards, traveling, playing at the casino and spending time with his family and friends.

George was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Strandquist, MN and a long-time member of the American Legion Post 444 in Middle River, MN.

Survivors include his son, Doug (Karen) Henrickson; daughter, Gena Henrickson all of Strandquist; grandchildren, Donavon Walz, Stephanie, Cody and Kacie Henrickson; step-grandchildren, Jason Abington, Daniel ( Kori) Stauffer, Ryan (Abbie) Stauffer, Chris Stauffer, Leilani (Elliot) Lefrooth; step great-grandchildren, Makenna, Savannah, Owen, Eyan, Aleigha, Kinzie, Brynlie; brother, Eugene (Kathy) Henrickson of Mendota Heights, MN; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Harlan and Neil.

Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com