Pauline Ellen Christopherson, 91, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, Minnesota on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Pauline Ellen (Pearson) Christopherson was born at Swedish Hospital in Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 21, 1928 the daughter of P.F. and Ellen (Nelson) Pearson. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith in Minneapolis. She grew up at Lancaster and was confirmed in the Lutheran church. She attended school at Lancaster, moved to Minneapolis in the middle of her junior year of school and graduated from Washburn High School in 1946. On November 21, 1949 she was united in marriage to Charles Christopherson at Lancaster. They made their home on a farm west of Lancaster. In addition to farming, Pauline worked at Don & Dee’s and the Lancaster Legion, the Co-op and Red Owl Grocery Store. Pauline worked as second cook at Lancaster Public School for five years. She also did volunteer work with the Good News Generation Singers and other church and school youth activities. She belonged to the Granville Homemakers for a number of years and also served on many committees at church. She was the Senior Meals Site manager for over 25 years. Pauline very much enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great children.

She is survived by daughters, Carla (Dick) Olson, Lancaster and Carol Rasmussen, Chisago, MN; a daughter-in-law, Terri Christopherson, Lancaster; grandchildren, Dane (Mary) Olson, Waylin (Krista) Olson, Rikee (Jeremy) Danner, Charlene (Noah) Bystrom, Cali Anderson, Becky (Ed) Lehrke, Carl Christopherson and Joel Rasmussen; and great grandchildren, Morgan, Ella and Brady Olson, Parker Christopherson, Levi Lehrke and Max Danner. She was preceded by her parents; husband; a son, Byron; son-in-law, Garrett Rasmussen; two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding. Special music, Diann Rice, organist and Don Thorlacius, soloist. Casket bearers will be Dana Olson, Waylin Olson, Carl Christopherson, Ed Lehrke, Jeremy Danner, Noah Bystrom and Jim Hillman. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.