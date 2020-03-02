Eleanore Thompson, 81, of Greenbush, Minn., died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor.

Eleanore Lorraine (Haaland) Thompson was born on October 23, 1938 to Clarence and Lilly (Foster) Haaland. She and her twin brother, Edvin, were the first set of twins born at the Budd Hospital in Roseau, Minn. They were baptized at home and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Duxby. She grew up in rural Badger and graduated from Badger High School in 1957.

On August 10, 1957, Eleanore was united in marriage to Donald Lowell Thompson at Roselund Church in rural Badger. They enjoyed each other’s love for over 59 years. Don passed away on March 16, 2017. Shortly after marrying, Don and Eleanore moved to Little Fork, Minn., where they later welcomed their first child, Linda, in August 1958. They then moved back to rural Badger. In November 1959, they welcomed their second child, Lowell. After another move, this time to Atwater, Minn., they welcomed their third child, Beth, in 1961. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Woonsocket, S.D., and settled for five years while Don worked for a beekeeper. During this time, Don, Eleanore, and their children spent winters with the bees in Maringouin, Louisiana. In 1966, they moved back to northern Minnesota, eventually settling in Thief River Falls in 1967. It was at this time that Eleanore enrolled at the community college and received her training to become a beautician. In 1969, they made their final move, this time to Greenbush, where they resided for over 40 years. Shortly after their return to Greenbush, Eleanore set up a beauty shop in her home where she worked for the next 43 years. She set her last lady in 2012. Eleanore also kept busy helping Don on the farm north of Greenbush from 1973 until 1998.

Don and Eleanore were never far from one another. They were active members of Oiland Church for many years. They loved going dancing and driving around the countryside together. Don’s sweet tooth kept her busy baking, and her family has fond memories of her cookie jar, cake containers, and candy dish. She also enjoyed painting ceramics. Don and Eleanore’s fondest memories were spent with family and friends visiting and playing cards. Most of all, they enjoyed being together.

Eleanore is survived by her two daughters: Linda (Tom) Duray and Beth (Jim) Dvergsten, both of Greenbush. Seven grandchildren: Jeremy Duray of Greenbush, Jeff (Kristyne) Duray, Jon (Jena) Duray, both of Karlstad, Minn., Jordan (Tiffany) Duray of Halma, Minn., Elizabeth (Guillaume) Dvergsten-Beauce of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Dexter Dvergsten of Greenbush, and Kristina (Andrew) Jacobs of Moorhead, Minn. Twelve great-grandchildren: Halle, Gavin, Riley, Lilly, Finley, Jillian, Jaxton, Brodix, and Autumn Duray, Henrik and Zéphirin Beauce, and Drew Jacobs. One brother and one sister: Edvin “Bud” (Velma) Haaland of Hamilton, Mont., and Carol Gregerson of Badger, Minn. Brothers- and sisters-in-law: Curtis Thompson and David C. (Bev) Thompson of Thief River Falls, Minn., Shirley (Bill) Wagner of Greenbush, and Junice Thompson of Nanaimo, British Columbia. As well, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; one son, Lowell Thompson; one granddaughter, Lynelle Duray; her parents; her parents-in-law, Cambell and Olga (Kammen) Thompson; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Elaine Thompson, Dorothy Haaland, and Mayo Gregerson.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11 AM in Oiland Lutheran Church of rural Greenbush with Pastor David Nelson, officiating. Organist/Pianist was Tammy Wahl. Vocalists were Mary Swenson and Sara Aarhus. Readers were Kristyne Duray, Kristina Jacobs and Elizabeth Dvergsten-Beauce. Pallbearers were her seven grandchildren. All of those in attendance were considered Honorary Pallbearers.

Burial will be in Oiland Church cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.