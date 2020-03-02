Kittson SWCD Holds Open House

Linda Andersen

nsnreporter@wiktel.com

The Kittson Soil and Water Conservation District served a wonderful lunch of soup, sandwiches, potato salad and more to guests who came to their open house on Wednesday, February 26 at the Kittson County Courthouse upstairs meeting room.

According to Heather Donoho, district outreach specialist and organizer of the event, they had invited the county’s rain gauge monitors and the general public to the event in an effort to educate them about their tree program and other programs.

Rain gauge monitors are residents of each township who record rainfall on a daily basis that they send to the SWCD office. That information becomes a part of the information of the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

Regarding the tree program, the Kittson SWCD makes available many different kinds of trees to landowners each year at reasonable prices.

According to the SWCD website, “The tree program was started to promote conservation and help create a more beautiful, healthy and ecologically balanced environment. Many of the county’s farmstead and field windbreaks, wildlife habitat plantings and reforestation efforts have been started as a result of this program.”

A look at the order form reveals that evergreen trees and deciduous trees (such as pin cherry, chokecherry, highbush cranberry and willow) are available.

“Orders are accepted on a first-come, first serve basis” and will arrive in May.