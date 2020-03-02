Philes Fraser, 81, of Karlstad and formerly of Greenbush, Minnesota passed away at Karlstad Healthcare Center on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Philes Victoria (Markel) Fraser, the daughter of Philip Markel and Victoria (Kotta) Markel, was born February 10, 1939 at Crystal, ND. In her early years she attended country school. Philes married Robert Fraser on October 26, 1956 at Walhalla, ND. From 1975 until retirement, Philes worked as a nurse’s aid at the Greenbush, MN nursing home. In 1990, they moved to Karlstad, MN where they enjoyed their hobby farm north of town. In her later years, Philes moved into Oakwood apartments in Karlstad. Philes enjoyed birdwatching hummingbirds and chickadees, gardening, playing bingo, and shopping. Philes was a supporter of her community, Minnesota wildlife, and various other charities.

Philes is survived by son Patrick Dennis (Grace) Fraser of Naples, FL, daughter Roberta Eileen Johnson of Grand Forks, ND, nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son-Clifford Allen Fraser.

Funeral service will be held at Resurrection Community Church in Karlstad, MN on Thursday March 5th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Walhalla Hillside Cemetery in Walhalla, ND. Rev. Matthew Dehnert, presiding. Bev Heppner, organist. Honorary pallbearers will be the Staff of Karlstad Memorial Healthcare Center. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.