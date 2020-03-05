Assumed Name/River Oaks Resort

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Assumed Name/Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted:

River Oaks Resort and Campground

2. Principal place of business:

2350 Oak Harbor Drive, NW, Baudette, MN 56623

3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conduting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:

Jack Beckel, 2350 Oak Harbor Dr. NW, Baudette, MN 56623

4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the informationin this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

Jack Beckel