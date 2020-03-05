Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Assumed Name/Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

ASSUMED NAME: Wabanica Bait

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1729 26th Ave. NW, Baudette, MN 56623

NAMEHOLDER(S): Erica Langevin, 141 52nd Ave. NW, Williams, MN 56686

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the informationin this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Erica Langevin

MAILING ADDRESS: 141 52nd Ave. NW, Williams, MN 56686

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: ericae0302@live.com

Publish March 4, 11, 2020