Lake of the Woods (Minn) County Bid Notice

COUNTY PROJECTS – BIDS CLOSE

April 1, 2020 – 2:00 P.M.

Baudette, Minnesota

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Sealed bid proposals will be received until 2:00 P.M on April 1, 2020 by Lorene G. Hanson County Auditor/Treasurer of Lake of the Woods County, at her office in the County Government Center, 206 8th Avenue SE, Suite 260, Baudette, Minnesota 56623 for the construction of the County project listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Commissioners’ Room of the County Government Center immediately after the hour set for receiving bids.

READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY REQUIREMENTS AS THEY AFFECT THESE PROJECTS.

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined. Those which apply to this Project are set forth in the Proposal for this project.

STATE AID PROJECT NO. 39-631-005

(CSAH # 31) From Station 43+00 to 62+00 (Also Known has Oak Harbor Drive).

The major items of work are: Curb and Gutter – B624 – 3,400 LF

Type SP 12.5 Wearing Course Mixture – 1,800 Ton

Concrete Storm Sewer – 1,015 LF

Full Depth Reclamation– 6,404 SY

Item Price

Plans & Proposal, Counter or Mail Price $50.00

COUNTER PURCHASES MAY BE MADE BETWEEN 7:30 A.M. AND 4:00 P.M. AT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT. All prices include sales tax.

Proposals, plans and specifications may be examined and secured at Lake of the Woods County Public Works Department, 306 8th Avenue S.E. Baudette, Minnesota 56623. Questions may be directed to the County Public Works Director at 218/634-1767.

REQUESTS FOR PLANS AND PROPOSALS MAY BE SUBMITTED ON CONSTRUCTION FORM NO. 21120 OR ON COMPANY LETTERHEAD, ACCOMPANIED BY CHECK, DRAFT OR MONEY ORDER, PAYABLE TO THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY TREASURER.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check made payable to the Lake of the Woods County Treasurer or a corporate surety bond made in favor of Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, in an amount as designated on the proposal form.

Lake of the Woods County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

Lorene G. Hanson

County Auditor/Treasurer

Lake of the Woods County

March 4,11,18, 25, 2020