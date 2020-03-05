Lake of the Woods (Minn) County Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

FEBRUARY 11, 2020

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER-Chair Jon Waibel called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof, Cody Hasbargen. Absent: Commissioner Ed Arnesen. Also present were: Jaime Boretski-LaValla and Woody Fiala.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following addition: Gambling Application for the Northwest Angle Edge Riders.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of January 28, 2020.

SOCIAL SERVICES-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $16,906.38, Commissioners Warrant’s $3,399.95, Commissioners Warrant’s $9,357.02.

AUDITOR/TREASURER-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $79,533.00, Road & Bridge $32,014.77, Joint Ditch $9,238.68, Solid Waste $47,424.72, EDA $38,948.83.

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 2/11/2020 For Payment 2/14/2020

Vendor Name Amount

Beckel/Joyce & Thomas 3,600.00

ByteSpeed, LLC 7,179.00

Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 6,263.38

Counties Providing Technology 3,751.00

Crompton/Daniel & Judith 3,480.00

Esri 25,000.00

Headwaters Regional Development Commiss 37,500.00

Howard’s Oil Company 5,324.13

Information Systems Corporation 9,124.00

LOW Highway Dept 10,352.50

Mar-Kit Landfill 18,780.50

Nw Mn Household Hazardous 5,508.00

Pb Distributing Inc 5,775.10

Plutko Plumbing & Heating 7,438.72

R & Q Trucking, Inc 3,605.00

SeaChange Print Innovations 5,458.21

Shi Corp 3,016.00

University of North Dakota 9,202.71

Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 7,456.50

Woody’s Service 2,813.47

60 2,000 Payments less than 26,531.78

Final Total: 207,160.00

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: January 29, 2020 for $13,353.82, February 4, 2020 for ($849.00), February 4, 2020 for ($533.20), February 4, 2020 for $169,922.86, February 5, 2020 for $13,825.10.

GAMBLING APPLICATION-Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously the following: RESOLUTION APPROVING LAWFUL GAMBLING ACTIVITY APPLICATION TO CONDUCT OFF-SITE GAMBLING RESOLUTION NO. 20-02-01 WHEREAS; the Northwest Angle Edge Riders has submitted a Minnesota Lawful Gambling LG230 Application to Conduct Off-Site Gambling to be conducted at the following establishment, which is located in Lake of the Woods County: Sportsman’s Oak Island Lodge on 2/29/2020. Sportsman’s Oak Island Lodge 836 Oak Island, Oak Island, MN 56741. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners hereby approves said application for submission to the Minnesota Gambling Control Board.

SHERIFF-City Law Enforcement Contract-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the Law Enforcement Contract with the City of Baudette.

COUNTY HIGHWAY/LANDFILL-Selection of Bridge Consultant for CSAH 8-The County is working with Widseth Smith Nolting on the CSAH 8/Zippel Bridge Project, preliminary work will start this year with replacement next year.

Highway Update-Boyd Johnson provided the update for the Highway Department.

Landfill Update-Boyd Johnson provided the Landfill Update and reported that progress continues to be made regarding the permit extension with the MPCA.

MIS-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve security upgrades totaling $7,341.00 for the court room and court administration, including: audio/video/pc cables, key fobs, and security glass for the court administration counter.

PROPOSED LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER-Discussion continued on exploring location options for the proposed law enforcement center.

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Jon Waibel called the meeting to recess at 9:50 a.m.

February 11, 2020

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Jon Waibel

