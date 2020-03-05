Lake of the Woods (Minn) School Board Proceedings/January 27, 2020

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390

January 27, 2020

Regular School Board Meeting Minutes

ITV Room

Call to Order by Chairperson Trask at 7:02 PM

Pledge of Allegiance

Members present: Chair Corryn Trask, Vice Chair Robyn Sonstegard, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Tim Lyon, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Jeff Birchem

Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, High School Principal Brian Novak

Approval of Agenda with the following corrections:

Addition of Chelsea Anderson, resignation

Addition of AFSCME contract 2019-2021

Motion by Birchem second by Johnson to approve the Agenda with the changes presented. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Approval of Minutes, Approval of Invoices and Statements, Approval of Personnel-Resignations, Retirements and Appointments

Resignations

Natalie Heppner, High School Social Studies Teacher

Chelsea Anderson, Paraprofessional

Appointments

Rob Perala- Head Robotics Coach

Nyla O’Connell- Part-time 4th Grade teacher

Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Trask asked if there were any Board Presenters, there were none.

Chair Trask asked if there were any Written Communications, there were none.

Old Business

Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to approve the Third Reading and adoption of Policies:

Policy 707: Transportation of Public School Students

Policy 602A: Lake of the Woods School Emergency Weather Related Closing

Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Johnson second by Ellis to approve the Second Reading of Policy:

Policy 903: Visitors to School District Buildings and Sites

Motion passes unanimously.

New Business

Motion by Johnson second by Birchem to approve the First of three readings of Policies:

Policy 709: Student Transportation Safety Policy

REMOVAL of Policy 423A: Activity Passes for School Staff

REMOVAL of Policy 402A: Non-discrimination / HIPPA

Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Johnson second by Lyon to approve the first reading and adoption of Policies:

Policy 104: School District Mission Statement

Policy 404: Employee Background Checks

Policy 424: License Status

Ellis questioned if three readings were necessary in this case. Jeff Nelson said one would be sufficient as all the changes in these policies we just updating a few words and the mission statement that has already been board approved. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis second by Johnson to approve the MSEA Contract 2019-2021. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Sonstegard second by Lyon to approve the High School Principal Contract 2019-2021. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Johnson second by Ellis to approve the AFSCME contract 2019-2021. Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Trask asked if there was any other business, there was none.

Adjourn by Chair Trask at 7:09 PM

Corryn Trask, Chair

Lynnette Ellis, Clerk

Publish March 4, 2020