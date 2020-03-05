Lake of the Woods (Minn) School Board Proceedings/January 27, 2020
Lake of the Woods School ISD #390
January 27, 2020
Regular School Board Meeting Minutes
ITV Room
Call to Order by Chairperson Trask at 7:02 PM
Pledge of Allegiance
Members present: Chair Corryn Trask, Vice Chair Robyn Sonstegard, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Tim Lyon, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Jeff Birchem
Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, High School Principal Brian Novak
Approval of Agenda with the following corrections:
Addition of Chelsea Anderson, resignation
Addition of AFSCME contract 2019-2021
Motion by Birchem second by Johnson to approve the Agenda with the changes presented. Motion passes unanimously.
Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Approval of Minutes, Approval of Invoices and Statements, Approval of Personnel-Resignations, Retirements and Appointments
Resignations
Natalie Heppner, High School Social Studies Teacher
Chelsea Anderson, Paraprofessional
Appointments
Rob Perala- Head Robotics Coach
Nyla O’Connell- Part-time 4th Grade teacher
Motion passes unanimously.
Chair Trask asked if there were any Board Presenters, there were none.
Chair Trask asked if there were any Written Communications, there were none.
Old Business
Motion by Ellis second by Lyon to approve the Third Reading and adoption of Policies:
Policy 707: Transportation of Public School Students
Policy 602A: Lake of the Woods School Emergency Weather Related Closing
Motion passes unanimously.
Motion by Johnson second by Ellis to approve the Second Reading of Policy:
Policy 903: Visitors to School District Buildings and Sites
Motion passes unanimously.
New Business
Motion by Johnson second by Birchem to approve the First of three readings of Policies:
Policy 709: Student Transportation Safety Policy
REMOVAL of Policy 423A: Activity Passes for School Staff
REMOVAL of Policy 402A: Non-discrimination / HIPPA
Motion passes unanimously.
Motion by Johnson second by Lyon to approve the first reading and adoption of Policies:
Policy 104: School District Mission Statement
Policy 404: Employee Background Checks
Policy 424: License Status
Ellis questioned if three readings were necessary in this case. Jeff Nelson said one would be sufficient as all the changes in these policies we just updating a few words and the mission statement that has already been board approved. Motion passes unanimously.
Motion by Ellis second by Johnson to approve the MSEA Contract 2019-2021. Motion passes unanimously.
Motion by Sonstegard second by Lyon to approve the High School Principal Contract 2019-2021. Motion passes unanimously.
Motion by Johnson second by Ellis to approve the AFSCME contract 2019-2021. Motion passes unanimously.
Chair Trask asked if there was any other business, there was none.
Adjourn by Chair Trask at 7:09 PM
Corryn Trask, Chair
Lynnette Ellis, Clerk
Publish March 4, 2020