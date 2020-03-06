City of Greenbush (Minn) Bid Notice/Fire Hall Addition

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

2020 FIRE HALL ADDITION

GREENBUSH, MINNESOTA

Sealed bids for 2020 Fire Hall Addition, Greenbush, Minnesota, will be received by Anita Locken, Clerk­Treasurer at the City Office in the City of Greenbush, Minnesota until 3 :00 p.m. March 25, 2020 at which time and place they will be opened and read aloud. The bids will then be tabulated and considered at the regular City Council meeting on April 20, 2020.

The Information for Bids, Form of Contract, Form of Bid, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following:

City of Greenbush

PO Box 98

224 Main Street N

Greenbush, MN 56726

The work to be done on this project “2020 Fire Hall Addition”, shall consist of the following estimated major items:

Proposal #1

• Addition to the Fire Hall as per Architect plans

• State Approved plans for oil basin must be provided

• Installation of 36î exterior door on the East wall of the Fire Hall Addition

Proposal #2

• Addition to the Fire Hall as per Architect plans

• State Approved plans for oil basin must be provided

• Installation of 36î exterior door on the East wall of the Fire Hall Addition

• Alternate use of Insulated Concrete Forms (ICFs) instead of block specified in plans. The ICFs must match the width of the foundation. The bolts, re-rod and bonding beam used must match the architect plans. Plans for the use of this product must be approved by the architect.

The work on this project is required to be started within 10 days after the Notice to Proceed is given to the Contractor and such work is required to be completed by October 15, 2020. The bids will be awarded based upon the lowest bid.

No bid will be considered unless sealed, filed with the Clerk-Treasurer and accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check, bid bond or cashier’s check, payable to the Clerk-Treasurer in the sum of at least five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, such deposit or check or amount of Bidder’s Bond to be forfeited to the municipality in the event that the successful bidder shall fail to enter into a contract awarded to him in accordance with the terms of his bid. Bids shall be marked as to indicate: Name of Bidder: “Bid on 2020 Fire Hall Addition” to be opened March 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

“A contractor responding to this solicitation document shall submit to the city a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.”

“The term ‘responsible contractor’ as used in this solicitation document means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.”

“Any prime contractor or subcontractor that does not meet criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3 or fails to verify that it meets those criteria is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded the construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project.”

“A false statement under oath verifying compliance with any of the minimum criteria shall render the prime contractor or subcontractor that makes the false statement ineligible to be awarded a construction contract on the project and may result in termination of a contract awarded to a prime contractor or subcontractor that submits a false statement.”

“A prime contractor shall submit to the city copies of the signed verifications of compliance from all subcontractors of any tier pursuant to Minnesota Statues, section l 6C.285, subdivision 3, clause 7.”

The City of Greenbush reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of 60 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof and to reject any bid, or bids, or all bids and to waive any irregularities. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

By Order of the City Council

Anita Locken, Clerk-Treasurer

City of Greenbush, Minnesota

(February 26, March 4 & 11, 2020)