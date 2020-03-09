Harvest in March By Editor | March 9, 2020 | 0 Farmers were harvesting corn in the snow south of Karlstad over the weekend. According to reports, the corn is drier now than it was last fall and has increased test weight from last fall. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BREAKING NEWS: GF SWAT Team Called In To Help Serve East Grand Forks Warrant March 10, 2020 | No Comments » UPDATE: EGF Asst. Teacher Charged With Malicious Punishment Remains A School District Employee March 10, 2020 | No Comments » BREAKING NEWS: East Grand Forks Teachers Assistant Charged With Malicious Punishment Of Her Children March 10, 2020 | No Comments » 2 East Grand Forks Men Get Prison For Grand Forks Robbery-Stabbing March 10, 2020 | No Comments » Images From Green Wave’s Section 8AA Qtr-Finals win over Barnesville March 7, 2020 | No Comments »