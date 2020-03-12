Dariann Leigh: Still accomplishing and following dreams

It’s good to check in with Karlstad’s Dariann Leigh periodically. That’s the only way to keep up on her life, which seems to

be continually full of accomplishments, new experiences and big plans.

Only last month (February 16) she walked the red carpet and performed at the Midwest Country Music Association (CMA) awards in Medina, Minnesota, as the result of being nominated for two awards: New Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

More recently, she was off to Nashville, where she attended Country Radio Seminar, did interviews, met some famous people, and watched artists (such as Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire) perform.

In addition, she filmed an acoustic video, played a full band show, and recorded two songs. “I’ve got some great shows lining up this summer that I’m really looking forward to, so be sure to come out,” stated Dariann.

