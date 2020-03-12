Statement on Minnesota State High School League Postseason Tournament and COVID-19

The Minnesota State High School League, relying on information from the Minnesota Department of Health, will limit the number of people at tournaments beginning Friday, March 13, 2020. This decision will impact Girls Basketball Semifinals and Finals, the Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament, and Section Boys Basketball games. As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, plans for events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be communicated at a later date.

All state and section championship brackets will be played. Consolation and third place games for State Girls Basketball and Adapted Floor Hockey have been cancelled.

Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.

It is critical that all attendees at tournaments follow the recommendations regarding personal hygiene and avoidance of contact with anyone who is experiencing respiratory complications or fever. Any potential attendee who does not feel well, participant or fan, is expected to refrain from attending tournaments.

Schools will receive information from the MSHSL regarding the process and submission of their list of designated spectators. All designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue.

Fans are encouraged to follow state tournaments through broadcast, streaming and/or social media. Girls Basketball games will be broadcast on Channel 45TV and via streaming at 45tv.com/prep45. The Adapted Floor Hockey Championship will be broadcast via livestream on prepspotlight.tv. Twitter Accounts to follow are @mshsl, @MSHSLjohn, Facebook @mshsl.org, and Instagram @mshsl1.

Executive Director Erich Martens shared:

“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, The Centers for Disease Control, and the State of Minnesota and will work with League member schools to finish this winter season in the best way possible. We appreciate the partnership with our venues who have gone above and beyond in preparing their venues with additional cleaning and appropriate disease prevention.”

Updates will be posted as necessary to the MSHSL website https://legacy.mshsl.org/