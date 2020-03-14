Avis Wiskow, 79

Avis Ardell Magnuson was born on August 13, 1940 to Alvin and Alice (Olafson) Magnuson in Ross, Minn. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She went to grade school until the eighth grade in Ross, then high school in Roseau. Avis met Melroy Wiskow in February of 1958 and they were married on October 18, 1958 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Ross, Minn. Avis worked at Nelson’s Café during high school and once she and Melroy were married, they farmed in rural Strathcona. Avis also worked at Polaris for a few years, was a township assessor for many years, and Treasurer for the township of Huss. Avis was a founding member of the Northland Threshing Bee and was active every year with the Log house and rug weaving. Avis was an active member of United Free Lutheran Church of Greenbush and the Women’s group.

In 2007, Avis and Melroy moved into a house in Greenbush and were currently living in Elderbush Manor. Avis was an avid reader and had a love of genealogy. She had many binders of family history to prove it! She also enjoyed snowmobiling, visiting state parks and attending threshing bees throughout the area.

She is survived by her husband Melroy, sons Earl Wiskow of Greenbush; John (Susan) Wiskow of Anoka; daughter Angie (Rodney) Truscinski of Greenbush; grandchildren Nicole Truscinski, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Steven Truscinski, Greenbush; Matthew (Jaime) Truscinski, Greenbush; and Amanda Grove, Anoka; brother Gordon (Karen) Magnuson, Virginia Beach, Va.; and sisters Bertha Erickson, Baudette; Loraine (LaDell) Nelson, Beloit, Wis.; and Shirley Magnuson, Roseau; and sister in law Hilda Wiskow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two infant siblings, and in-laws – Marshall and Viona Wiskow, Lenay and Valent Bernat, Morella and James Eidsmoe, Gertie and Orlen Eidsmoe, Curtis and Aloyce Wiskow, and Roger P. Wiskow.

Avis passed away on March 8, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D., at the age of 79 years, 6 months, and 25 days.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 13 in United Free Lutheran Church in Greenbush, with Pastor David Niemela, officiating. Rachel Green was the organist and special music was provided by Arlene Jenson and Jody Kirkeide. Casket Bearers were Steve and Matthew Truscinski, Dane and Dan Wiskow, JoMarr Bernat and Phil Beaudry. Honorary Pallbearers were all the members of the Northland Threshing Bee.

Burial will be in Klondike Cemetery, rural Strathcona, Minn., in the springtime.

Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.