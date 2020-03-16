Thomas Duray, 62, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home in rural Greenbush, Minn.

Thomas Sylvester Duray, the son of Sylvester and Arlaine (Pederson) Duray was born April 1, 1957 at Roseau, Minn. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church and attended Haug-Leo Elementary School and Greenbush High School, graduating in 1975. He married Linda Thompson on February 21, 1976 at Greenbush. Tom worked as a carpenter for Russell Wicklund Construction and at Marvin Windows at Warroad. He worked for Farmers Co-op Ag Service in Greenbush for 20 years.

Tom was a member of the Greenbush Fire Dept. for over 30 years. He loved to hunt and fish, especially ice fishing, although he enjoyed visiting more than he fished. He also enjoyed cooking for people.

He is survived by his wife—Linda. Children—Jeremy Duray of Greenbush, Jeffrey (Kristyne) Duray of Karlstad, Jonathan (Jena) Duray of Karlstad and Jordan (Tiffany) Duray of Halma, Minn.

Grandchildren—Halli, Riley, Gavin, Lilly, Jillian, Finley, Jaxton, Brodix, Autumn and Jake.

Sisters & Brothers—Kathy (Ted) Kuznia of Chandler, AZ, Paul (Sandy) Duray of Greenbush, Mike (Mickie) Duray of Greenbush, Annette (Jesse) Graff of Greenbush, Alice (Randy) Jenson of Greenbush, Jon Duray of Greenbush and Mary (James Heath) Duray of Mercer Island, Wash. Sister-in-law—Beth (Jim) Dvergsten of Greenbush. Also many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents—Sylvester and Arlaine Duray, Parents-in-law—Donald and Eleanore Thompson, Daughter—Lynelle in infancy, Sister—Susan Duray and Brother-in-law—Lowell Thompson.

Memorial Services were held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 14 in Oiland Free Lutheran Church of rural Greenbush. Pastor David Nelson officiated. Tammy Wahl was the organist. Special music was provided by Delphin Wahl, LaRae Frislie and Nikki Wojchowski. Honorary Pallbearers were the current and past members of the Greenbush Fire Dept.

Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.