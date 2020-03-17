East Grand Forks City Hall will be closing to the public starting March 18, 2020

East Grand Forks City Hall will be closed to the public starting at 12pm tomorrow March 18, 2020 until further notice. Employees will still report to work. Citizens may email or call departments with questions. Please go to the City’s website at www.egf.mn or you may call 218-773-2483

Water and Light payments can be made online by visiting the website waterandlight.info, through the phone Monday thru Friday 8am-5pm at 218-773-1163, and there is a payment drop box located in the City Hall parking lot.

The East Grand Forks Public Library will be closing March 18, 2020 at 5pm until further notice.

There will be NO FINES on materials. Library contact information is online at www.egf.mn/185/Library or call 218-773-9121.