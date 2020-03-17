School District 676 (Badger, Minn) Proceedings

Minutes of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, February 10, 2020, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room 16.

1. Call to Order at 7:33 P.M.

1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger

1. 2. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne

1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson was Absent

2. Visitors Present: Ryan Bergeron and Gretchen Lee

Visitor Comments: None

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the February 10th, 2020 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. U.C.

4. Minutes

4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the January 13th, 2020 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger. U.C.

4. 2. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the January 13th, 2020 Special School Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger. U.C.

4. 3. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the February 5th, 2020 Special Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Rhen.

5. Consent Agenda

5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Christianson to approve the payment of bills check #59973 through check #60054 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated February 4th, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Hauger. U.C.

6. Additional Agenda Items

7. Communications

7. 1. Superintendent

7. 1. a. Building and Grounds

• Jarod was not in attendance, but confirmed that the 1952 boiler is now functional. The broken weld was repaired, safety relief valves were replaced, and the brick was put back. The concern is how thin the metal was getting in the mud legs of the boiler. This would be a $30,000 repair. But, for now the boiler is in working order.

• Wikstrom Telephone Company is upgrading the internet in the bus garage. This will make it much faster and provide service for the First Robotics area also.

7. 1. b. Badger School District Budget To Actual Expenditure Report

As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis.

• Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

o 01 General Fund

o 02 Food Service

o 04 Community Services

o 08 Scholarships

• *see attached

7. 1. c. Minnesota School Board Recognition Week Feb. 17 – 21

• Thanks to the dedicated work of our school board members, our children are preparing for a bright future. Thank a school board member today!• Minnesota School Board members manage approximately 2,000 schools within Minnesota

• School Board member responsibilities include: Facilities, State and Federal Mandates, Staffing, Activities, Finance, Curriculum, Policy, Negotiations, etc.

•Minnesota School Board members make decisions that affect more than 52,000 teachers and thousands of administrators and support staff.

•Minnesota School Board members oversee school district budgets that fund education programs for more than 825,000 students in Minnesota.

7. 1. d. Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center

• Parent meeting will occur on Monday, February 10th at 6:30pm

• March 23-27

• Students will depart morning of March 23rd and return evening of the 27th.

• Students will visit Tower Soudan State Park while traveling to Wolf Ridge.

• Mrs. Shannon Dostal is the Wolf Ridge Advisor

7. 1. e. FCCLA Students Shadow Day at the Minnesota State Capitol

• Five of our FCCLA students will spend a day at the Capitol on February 19th, 2020: Tessa Blumer, Kennedy Truscinski, Emma VonEnde, Greta Lee and Hailey VonEnde

• FCCLA Advisor Mrs. Gretchen Lee accompanied students

• They will also be advocating for CTE/FCCLA

7. 1. f. Badger School District Revised 2019 – 2020 Budget

• Review of the revised projected Badger School District 2019 – 2020 Budget

• Budget details projected Expenditures and Revenues for FY 20

• *see attached

7. 1. g. Minnesota Paraprofessional Recognition Week was January 27-31

Our paraprofessionals listed in alphabetical order: Tami Davy, Diann Hauger, Angel Houska, Lorraine Kukowski, Annie Prestegord, Ashley Quaife, Elizabeth Randall, Renee Rhen, Carol Ricke, Tasha Seydel, Sue Smith, Sandy Thompson and Tawni Wensloff.

7. 1. h. MASA Region 8 Superintendents at the Capitol Day – Thursday, Feb. 27th

• Dr. Larry Guggisberg of GMR and myself will be traveling together

• One-day trip utilizing plane and rental car

7. 1. i. Personnel Updates: Drivers, Paras, Custodial

• Still advertising and accepting applications for Bus Drivers

• Our sub bus drivers have been driving daily; however, there may be no subs for the subs!

• With our Para recommendations for hire – we should be in good standing – also with subs

• We have a need to fill two custodial positions – part-time cleaner and Head of Maintenance

7. 1. j. Working on Academic Calendar for SY2020-2021 for approval at next month’s School Board Meeting

7. 2. Dean of Students

7. 2. a. Student Enrollment is currently 234 students

7. 2. b. Large Group Vocal Contest

• Badger School District will serve as host to the Sub-Section 32 East Large Group Vocal Contest

• February 25th

• Roseau, Warroad, Lake of the Woods, Grygla and Badger will participate

• Some school districts will bring multiple choirs

• Groups will perform 2 songs selected from the Minnesota State High School League approved music list.

• Open to the public, free admission

• Performances will take place beginning at 1:00 at conclude at 4:30

• Badger will perform at 1:20

• Vocal groups will perform in front of 3 judges who will evaluate, critique and judge performance.

7. 2. c. Winter sports seeding dates and post season tournament dates

8. Reports

8. 1. Accept Cash Report through January 31st, 2020 subject to audit.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C.

8. 2. Board acceptance of donations to the School. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger, to accept the following donation(s).

Keith and Janet Burkel to First Robotics $750

Greenbush Vet Clinic to First Robotics $200

Northern Resources to First Robotics $250

Citizens State Bank to First Robotics $100

VFW Post 8663 to First Robotics $250

Brady Martz to First Robotics $100

D&L Auto Glass and More to First Robotics $50

Farmers Union Insurance to First Robotics $50

Greenbush Ace Hardware to First Robotics $200

Burkel Grain Service to First Robotics $100

Roseau County Coop Association to First Robotics $150

CHS to First Robotics $200

Twins Corner Cafe to First Robotics $100

Altru Clinic to First Robotics $50

Polaris Industries to First Robotics $5,000Fraternal Order of the Eagle to First Robotics $50

Wahl Racing to First Robotics $100

Karl Manufacturing to First Robotics $200

Becky Dostal to the Badger School Library-Memorial for Pete Christianson $40

Badger Jaycees to the Badger School for Instructional Supplies for Grades K, 2, and 5 for $1,500

9. Proposed Resolutions February 10th, 2020

9. 1. Approve revised 2019 – 2020 Badger School budget as presented.

Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C.

9. 2. Recommended motion: Member Dostal moved to accept letter of resignation from Part-time Cleaner Amber Meyer. Motion seconded by Member Hauger.

• A three-week advance notice was given to Building & Grounds Supervisor Monday, February 3, 2020.

• Final day of service will be Friday, February 21, 2020.

• Sincere thank you for months of good service.

9. 3. Recommended motion: Member Hauger moved to approve advertising for a Part-time Cleaner position. Motion seconded by Member Dostal.

9. 4. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve hiring Megan Larson for the Elementary Paraprofessional Long Term Substitute at Step 17. Motion seconded by Member Rhen.

• Megan will begin Monday, February 3rd and long-term sub through April 28th (subject to change)

• Megan is the recommendation from the interview team of Sherry Verbout, Ashley Anderson, Jim Christianson, Stacey Warne and Kevin Ricke.

• Interviews were conducted on January 29th.

9. 5. Recommended motion: Member Hauger moved to approve hiring Carol Ricke for Secondary Special Education Paraprofessional regular split shift part-time 5.5 hours per school day at Step 17. Motion seconded by Member Christianson.

• Carol has been serving in this role as a substitute

• Carol is the recommendation from the interview team of Sherry Verbout, Ashley Anderson, Jim Christianson, and Stacey Warne.

• Interviews were conducted on January 29th.

9. 6. Recommended motion: Member Hauger moved to approve hiring Carol Ricke for the morning Special Education Type III Vehicle (Suburban) Driver and after school Special Education bus ride along adult. Motion seconded by Member Christianson.

• Carol has current driver health card and has completed Type III training.

• Morning driving: Preschool days Mondays through Thursdays 6:30 to 8:00 a.m.

• After school bus ride along: Preschool days Mondays through Thursdays 3:10 to 5:10 p.m.

• Time-carded at $15 per hour according to misc. duty transportation rate

9. 7. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to accept letter of resignation from Jarod Magnusson, Building & Grounds Supervisor. Motion seconded by Member Dostal.

• A three-week advance notice was given to Superintendent Monday, February 3, 2020.

• Final day of service will be Friday, February 28, 2020.

• Sincere thank you for years of good service.

9. 8. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve advertising for a Building & Grounds Supervisor (Head of Maintenance) position. Motion seconded by Member Rhen.

9. 9. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve a one-year Superintendent/Principal K-12 contract with Kevin Ricke for July 1st, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Motion seconded by Member Christianson.

• No changes to salary or benefits when compared to current contract

• Replace “Elementary/Secondary Principal” with “Principal K-12”

• Change corresponding years from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021

• List holidays with correct spellings in chronological order from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021

9. 10. Recommended motion: Member Hauger moved to adopt resolution directing superintendent to make recommendations for adjustments in curriculum, programs, and staff for the following year school year, if needed. Motion seconded by Member Christianson.

• Annual best practice recommended by MSBA

9. 11. Recommended motion: Member Rhen moved to accept letter of resignation from Ryan Olson, Director of Transportation. Motion seconded by Member Dostal.

Only one-week advance notice given to Superintendent at 1:45 PM Friday, February 3, 2020.

Final day of service will be Friday, February 21, 2020.

Thank you for months of service.

9. 12. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve advertising for a Director of Transportation (Head Bus Driver) position. Motion seconded by Member Hauger.

9. 13. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to accept letter of resignation from Bus Driver Mark Yager. Motion seconded by Member Hauger.

Final day of service will be Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

Thank you for 5 months of service.

10. Adjourn

A motion was made by Member Hauger, Second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 8:25 P.M. U.C.

Upcoming Dates:

Regular School Board Meeting- April 13, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(March 18, 2020)