PUBLIC MEETING

The City of Baudette in partnership with Lake of the Woods County is hosting an informational meeting on March 31st 2020 at 6 pm at Baudette City Hall 106 Main Street W. This meeting is intended to share information and answer questions from the public—on the 2020 reconstruction of 1st Avenue NW from Highway 11 to 2nd Street NW and includes the expansion/reconstruction of the City Municipal parking lot. The public is invited to attend.