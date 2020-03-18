Lake of the Woods (Minn) County Proceedings from February 25, 2020

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

FEBRUARY 25, 2020

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the ITV room at the Lake of the Woods School.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER, MR. DON KRAUSE-Mr. Don Krause thanked the Commissioners for meeting at the School so his students could attend and participate in the meeting.

CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Waibel called the meeting to order at 8:15 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Jon Waibel and Buck Nordlof. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, County Attorney James Austad and Woody Fiala.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: NWA Airport Resolution, Post Prom, Sheriff Boat and Water Grant, Selection of Committee Members for Joint Committee with City of Baudette, Set-up work session for Landfill, and Law Enforcement Center Discussion.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of February 11, 2020.

SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $8,326.17, Commissioners Warrants $2,282.24, Commissioners Warrants $18,459.86.

COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue $94,741.04; Road & Bridge $17,872.27; County Development $2,200; Solid Waste $3221.52; EDA $385.00.

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: February 11, 2020 for $151,703.39; February 21, 2020 for $734.48.

HUMAN RESOURCES-Non-Elected Department Head Reviews-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to set the date for non-elected department head reviews on March 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the County Commissioners Room.

BOLLIG NWA AIRPORT RESOLUTION-The following Resolution was offered by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. AUTHORIZATION TO EXECUTE MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION GRANT AGREEMENT FOR AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT EXCLUDING LAND ACQUISITION Resolution No. 2020-02-03 It is resolved by the County of Lake of the Woods as follows:

1. That the state of Minnesota Agreement No. 1035854, “Grant Agreement for Airport Improvement Excluding Land Acquisition,” for State Project No. A3902-03 at the Northwest Angle Airport is accepted.

2. That the County Board Chair and County Auditor are authorized to execute this Agreement and any amendments on behalf of the County of Lake of the Woods.

POST-PROM-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to donate $100 to the Post-Prom Party to be held at Lake of the Woods School.

CITY/COUNTY JOINT COMMITTEE-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to appoint Commissioner Jon Waibel and Commissioner Ed Arnesen to the joint committee with the City of Baudette regarding Lake of the Woods Tourism.

EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT APPROVAL-Motion-was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve Tony Kalk’s Eagle Scout Project, which is to secure a life ring at Clementson Rapids.

SHERIFF-Boat and Water Grant-The following Resolution was offered by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and moved for adoption: A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A FEDERAL: BOAT & WATER SAFETY GRANT Resolution No. 2020-02-02 WHEREAS, under the provisions of M.S. 84.026, M.S.86B.101, the Sheriff of each county is required to carry out the provisions of Chapter 86B, and the boat and water safety rules promulgated by the Commissioner of Natural Resources; and, WHEREAS, M.S. Section 86b.701 and the MN Rules provided for the allocation of funds by the Commissioner to assist in the funding of the Sheriff’s duties. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Chairman, Auditor and Sheriff are hereby authorized to execute the federal county boat and water safety agreement, for the period of March 2, 2020 through August 14, 2020. Fiscal year 2020 will be paid up to $10,277.00 for expenses incurred between the effective date of the grant. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried.

Proposed Law Enforcement Center-Discussion about the proposed Law Enforcement Center and costs involved.

PINE TO PRAIRIE TASK FORCE -Carl Hultman and Craig Severs provided an update on the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force. The Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force works with eight different counties, local law enforcement, conservation officers, the Paul Bunyan Task Force and others.

JUVENILE DETENTION ALTERNATIVES-Katrinna Dexter, JDAI Assistant State Coordinator/MN Association of Minnesota Counties, provided information about the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. The Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative is a nationwide effort of local and state juvenile justice systems to eliminate unnecessary and inappropriate use of secure detention for juveniles.

COUNTY HIGHWAY/LANDFILL-Purchase of Major Equipment for the Highway Dept.

Motion-was made Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of capital equipment, including: Motor Grader, Road Maintainer, Two Mowers, Dozer, and a Tractor.

Motion to Finalize Project: SAP 39-592-001; SAP 39-601-032; SAP 39-603-024; SAP 39-606-018-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Joe Grund and carried unanimously to accept the Public Works Director’s Certificate of Performance for SAP 39-592-001, SAP 39-601-032, SAP 39-603-024 and SAP 39-606-018 for Agassiz Asphalt, LLC of Newfolden, MN in the total amount of $2,790,038.62, and hereby authorize final payment in the amount of $225,644.67.

Highway Update-County Engineer, AJ Pirkl, provided the Highway Update.

Approval of Funds for Landfill Equipment-Motion was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of a Semi Truck at up to $40,000.

Landfill Update-County Engineer, AJ Pirkl, provided the Landfill Update and a work session was set for March 10th after the board meeting.

TOWARD ZERO DEATH-Toward Zero Deaths Coordinator for District 2, Susan Johnson and Lieutenant Brad Norland presented on the Towards Zero Death Task Force.

RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 11:15 a.m. and reconvened at 12:36 p.m. as follows:

DWI COURT-BORDERLAND SUBSTANCE ABUSE COURT-Amanda Zortman and Bryan Hasbargen presented on the process and the purpose of the Borderland Substance Abuse Court.

PROBATION PROGRAM-Marc Bloomquist presented on the MN Department of Corrections Probation/Supervised Release Program.

LAKE OF THE WOODS COMMUNITY EDUCATION-Prairie Fire Children’s Theater Production of “Alladin” Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to donate $500 from County Development Funds to Lake of the Woods Community Education for the Prairie Fire Children’s Theater Production of “Alladin”, which will have two performances- one on August 21, 2020 and one on August 22, 2020.

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Waibel called the meeting to recess at 3:05 p.m.

