Notice of Assumed Name/John Campbell DBA Toy Box

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

Assumed Name: John Campbell DBA Toy Box

Principal Place of Business: 502 1st Street SW, PO Box 1052, Baudette, MN 56623 USA

Nameholder: John Campbell

503 1st St. SW

PO Box 1052

Baudette, MN 56623

By typing my name1 l1 the undersigned1 certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required1 or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields1 and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: John C Campbell

Email: soupdujour99@yahoo.com