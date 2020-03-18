Todd Kevin Clark, 69

Todd K. Clark, 69, longtime resident of Hibbing died Friday, March 13, 2020 at CHI Lakewood Health Care Center in Baudette, MN. He was born on May 24th, 1950 to Jeanne “Toy” and Douglas “Mike” Clark in Duluth, MN. Todd attended Chisholm schools for several years and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1968. He attended Hibbing Junior College for a year and played junior hockey, and then went on to graduate from St. John’s University with a double major in physcology and political science in 1972 where he also played hockey.

While in college, Todd met his sweetheart Suzanne (Lagergren). They were married on May 4th 1974 at St. John’s University. Todd and Suzanne moved to Bemidji where Todd completed his masters degree in career counseling from Bemidji State University in 1974. Todd and Suzanne moved back to the range and Todd began working for his Dad at Clark Electric.

He worked for many many electrical contractors all across the range in his career as an electrician usually as a foreman or project manager at big jobs such as the Grand Rapids Hospital, the windmill project at Minntac, and the biomass project in Hibbing. He was a master electrician and had an innate ability to manage a crew. He also ran the maintenance dept at the Fairview Hospital for seven years before going back to work as an electrician until he retired at age 62. Todd loved his work and he also loved to play on the weekends, which almost always involved fishing or hunting. He was a die-hard union man and Democrat.

He had a zest for life, a big heart for helping others and the gift to gab, which served him well as a captain the last 8 years guiding on Lake of the Woods during retirement. Traveling with Suzanne to favorite destinations like Alaska and Ireland, and watching his grandkids grow and play sports was also something he enjoyed in retirement. Todd was a devoted husband, loving father, grandpa, uncle, brother, cousin and always put family first. He cherished his time spent with friends whether it was having a cup of coffee or casting a line.

Todd is survived by wife Suzanne, daughter Kristine (Jeff) Andersen and grandchildren Gavin and Brooke, son Cameron (Lisa Mattson, Kayla and Timmy), Sister Claudine (Jim, nephew Clark, niece Claire) Knoblauch, and his brother Mike (Jodi and niece Abbie) and niece Kate.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary and brother in-law Lorenzo Pavoni, and many uncles, aunts and friends.

A private funeral service for immediate family and friends with invite only will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The spreading of ashes will take place at Lake of the Woods on Todd’s birthday, May 24th. A celebration of life will be held in Hibbing either the Summer of 2020 or 2021. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.