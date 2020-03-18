Unemployment Benefits for those affected by COVID-19

On March 16th, 2020, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order to ensure workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have full access to unemployment benefits. The executive order makes applicants eligible for unemployment benefits if:

• A healthcare professional or health authority recommended or ordered them to avoid contact with others.

• The worker has been ordered to stay away from their workplace due to an outbreak of a communicable disease.

• The worker has received notification from a school district, daycare or other childcare provider that either classes are canceled or the applicant’s ordinary childcare is unavailable, provided that the applicant made reasonable effort to obtain other childcare and requested time off or other accommodation from the employer and no reasonable accommodation was available.

Governor Walz’s executive order waives the non-payable or “waiting” week to ensure applicants have access to unemployment benefits as quickly as possible.

Please see the Minnesota unemployment insurance page for more information or click the link below.

https://www.uimn.org/applicants/needtoknow/news-updates/covid-19.jsp