Velma L. Lund, 89

Velma L. Lund of Warroad, MN passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 89.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials be made to the Swift Ladies Aid at Zion Lutheran Church or the Williams Senior Center.

Velma was born June 3, 1930 in Pembina County, ND to Wilbert and Mary (Copeland) Langton. She grew up in Williams, MN. She married Clarence Lund on December 30, 1947 at her parents’ home in Williams. They made their home on a farm in the Swift, MN community. Velma & Clarence had seven children. She enjoyed talking about and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. She was a “mother and grandmother” to many young people in the community.

Velma picked potatoes in the fall at area potato farms, pelted mink at Heinen’s Mink Ranch, and worked at Marvin Windows for 15 years. She always had a large vegetable garden, picked wild berries, canned fruits and vegetables, and baked cookies and bread weekly. Velma loved playing cards especially cribbage, doing jigsaw, number, and word puzzles, and dancing. She was a hard worker, always had the coffee pot on, a dish of candy or cookies on the table, and had time for others.

Velma was president of the Senior Center in Williams for many years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad where Velma was active in the Swift Ladies Aid.

Velma is survived by her children Ruth (Van) Holmgren of Pelican Rapids, MN, Susan (Raymond) Aune of Gatzke, MN, and Joseph (Judith) Lund, Ronald (JoAnne) Lund, Janet (Calvin) Olson, and Della (Kurt) Knutson all of Warroad; siblings Ronald, Leslie, and Garry Langton; 16 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence; daughter Christina; son-in-law Jeffrey Sorrels; parents Wilbert and Mary; sisters Annie Olson and Audrey Olson.