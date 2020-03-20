Judy Ann (Engelstad) Spilde, 73

Judith Ann (Engelstad) Spilde passed away peacefully due to complications from pneumonia at the age of 73 years and 8 days at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on March 12, 2020.

Judi was born on March 4, 1947 in Warren, Minnesota, to Wells “Bunty” and Lorene (Palmer) Engelstad. Judi and her younger sister Linda grew up in Warren, surrounded by their beloved Engelstad, Palmer, and Swanson cousins. Judi graduated Warren High School in 1965 and attended college in Moorhead and Thief River Falls, Minnesota, obtaining certifications as both a laboratory and an x-ray technician.

Judi moved to Karlstad in late 1969 to work at the Karlstad Hospital and Clinic. Judi married Craig Spilde on September 3, 1973, and they made their home in Karlstad. Judi and Craig were blessed with a son, Corey, and a daughter Elisabeth. During Judi’s college years and early years in Karlstad she became best friends with Susie Koland (Wayne) and Nancy Pagnac (Ken). Judi was so proud of and grateful for those friendships that have continued for over fifty years.

Judi was passionate about providing and maintaining high quality health care in Kittson County. She served on the Kittson County Healthcare Coalition for many years. After forty-three years of caring for the sick and injured patients of Kittson County and surrounding areas, Judi retired as Clinic Manager for the Hallock and Karlstad Clinics in December, 2012.

Judi was happiest when her house was full of friends and family. She loved to plan parties and celebrations. Judi enjoyed many friendships in Karlstad, participating in Birthday Club, an annual cookie exchange and ladies golf nights. For many years Judi enjoyed get togethers and laughs with her “Farklettes”, and those friendships became even more precious to her as her health declined. Craig and Judi also enjoyed many summers camping in Warroad where she enjoyed time with family and friends.

Judi’s greatest joy was her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. She hosted every holiday and all her efforts were centered around creating memories and special moments with them that will never be forgotten, and her unconditional love built a bond that will never be broken.

Left to mourn Judi’s passing are her husband of forty-six years, Craig, Karlstad, MN; son Corey (Shanon) Spilde, Wheaton, MN; daughter Elisabeth (Mike Rowe), Battle Lake, MN; grandchildren Caden and Reagan Spilde, Wheaton, MN; Avery, Ainsley and Grayson Rowe, Battle Lake, MN; sister and brother-in-law Linda and Ed Turn, Thief River Falls, MN; sister-in-law Taryn Landowski, Drayton ND; nephews Scott Turn (Christie), Bemidji, MN and Jeff Turn (Lisa), East Grand Forks, MN; nieces Jessi Saylor, Grand Forks, ND, Kayla Sekenski (Mike), Northwood, ND, and Becka Landowski, South Korea; uncle Ed Palmer (Beryl), Warren, Minnesota; and aunt Marilyn Palmer, East Grand Forks, Minnesota; bonus grandson Evan Saylor, Grand Forks, ND; as well as many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and cherished friends. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Jay and Leatrice Spilde, brothers-in law Stuart Spilde and Tom Landowski, and several aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank the staff of Karlstad Senior Living for the care provided to Judi. We would also like to give special thanks to Becky Anderson for the care, concern and friendship you gave to Judi over the years.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad. Interment will be in the Eidsvold Cemetery, Halma, Minnesota. Rev. Caitlin Jensen, presiding; Kirstin Olson, organist and Corienne Jacobson, soloist. Casket bearers will be Scott Turn, Jeff Turn, Nathan Koland, Jeremy Folland, Jonathan Pearson and Mark Thompson. Honorary casket bearers will be all of Judy’s friends. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.