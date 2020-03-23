Duane Lee Berger, 71

Duane Lee Berger, age 71, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, with his family by his side.

Duane was born on October 20, 1948, in Red Wing, MN, to Ed and Olive Torkelson. He was then adopted and raised by Clifford and Effie (Peterson) Berger. He was raised in Greenbush, MN, and graduated from Greenbush High School. During his life he owned many businesses, the Chateau Bottineau Hotel in Red Lake Falls, MN, and Berger Construction and Duane’s Footwear, both in Crookston, MN. He also worked as a corrections officer for the Crookston jail. In his free time, he had many hobbies but most of all he enjoyed being at the lake especially with his family.

Duane leaves behind his beloved wife of many years, JoAnn Berger of Crookston, MN; 4 sons, Bryan (Randi) Berger of East Grand Forks, MN, Scott Berger of Grand Forks, ND, Jason (Christine) Berger of Alvarado, MN, and Tod (Pam) Vaudrin of Faribault, MN; daughter, Michelle (Cameron) Johnson of White Bear Lake, MN; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; brother, Don (Jan) Torkelson; and sisters, Darlene (Ellis) Waage of Greenbush, MN, and Marie Torkelson of Zumbrota, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Effie Berger; biological parents, Ed and Olive Torkelson; and brother, Larry Torkelson.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Duane will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the funeral.

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.