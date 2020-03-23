Foreclosure/Merle D Gjovik

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 17, 2012

MORTGAGOR: Merle D Gjovik, a single person.

MORTGAGEE: Border State Bank.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 17, 2012 Roseau County Recorder, Document No. 274695.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Merchants Bank, National Association. Dated July 17, 2012 Recorded July 17, 2012, as Document No. 274696.

TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Border State Bank

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Merchants Bank, N.A.

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21939 State Highway 89, Roseau, MN 56751

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 11.0003100

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Lot One (1), lying Southwesterly of the right of way of Trunk Highway No. 89, as now located and established, in Section Two (2), of Township One Hundred Sixty (160) North, Range Forty (40) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, Roseau County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $72,800.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $62,998.47

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Department, Law Enforcement Center, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, MN.

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 13, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: March 11, 2020

Merchants Bank, National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

94 – 20-002531 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

(March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22, & 29, 2020)