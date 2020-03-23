John Richard Smilowski, 72

John Richard Smilowski was born in Chicago, IL on April 20, 1947 to Chester and Beverly (Grasky) Smilowski. After his schooling John entered the United States Army where he learned many skills including how to drive truck. After his time in the Army, John worked various jobs before accepting a job with Standard Oil as a truck driver. His heart however was always in Minnesota. As a young boy he would spend his summers on his uncle’s farm in Sax, MN. Later in life he would tell people how grateful he was too his Uncle, Bernie Baker for giving him the opportunity to stay with him and introducing him to what would become lifelong friends in this area. He would call his brother back in Chicago and tell him about the fun he was having and all the people he met. John decided he was going to spend the rest of his life in this area. He was grateful every day of his life for making that decision. John loved fishing and being in the outdoors. He will be dearly missed by many.

John is survived by his nieces and nephews, Richard J. Smilowski, Malissa Smilowski, Steven Smilowski, Joseph Smilowski, Raquel Smilowski, Amanda Smilowski; siblings, Jerome (Guadalupe) Smilowski, Cheryl Smilowski, Richard A. Smilowski.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services for John R. Smilowski of Baudette, MN will be held at a later date.

John passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 72.