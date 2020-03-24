Truedson Joins Team Toyota

Life changed drastically for seventeen-year-old racer Presley Truedson of Kennedy when she recently began racing for Toyota and moved to North Carolina.

Contacted by email, she responded with news of her new adventure and other information about her life in racing.

“I moved out to North Carolina about a month ago. I’m not really sure how the opportunity came about actually; it just kind of happened. I came for a Toyota thing and that very day I knew this place was where I needed to be.”

“My experience here has been a dream come true. The resources Toyota has are truly mind blowing. I love being able to be surrounded by people who truly want me to succeed and will put in as much effort as I do so that we can be better together. I have grown so much even just as a person. They teach you that being a racer is way more than just being good at making laps in a car. You have to work on many aspects of your life. I have a coach who will push me to my best ability. The support here is just incredible to me. They want me to be better on and off the track and will help me get there.”

Asked about the beginnings of her racing career, Presley responded, “My dad and I started go karting when I was about 9 or 10. It was a fun thing to do as a family on Wednesday nights in Grand Forks.”

Since those days she has amassed quite a collection of championship trophies and plaques. She said her “most memorable accomplishment” thus far was winning the Lightning Sprint Nationals in Eagle, Nebraska when she was 16 years old.

She also considers getting to the point she’s at now as another major accomplishment. “Getting to be part of Team Toyota has changed my life in so many incredible ways. They go above and beyond whether it is with nutrition, working out at their amazing gym, or running laps on the simulator.”

What does Presley like about racing? “The thing I most enjoy about racing is where it takes you. Things can change at the blink of an eye. I also love the adrenaline rush; there aren’t words to describe how sitting in a race car feels.”

What does she see in her racing future in the next few years? “I’m not sure where I see my racing future. Everything up to this point has taken me by complete surprise, so I try not to lean into where I feel I need to be at a certain point,” concluded Presley.