Richard A. Bilyeu, 63

Richard A. Bilyeu, age 63, of Bovey, MN, passed away at his home on Thursday, March19, 2020.

Richard was born to Glen and Teresa (Hasbargen) Bilyeu in Robbinsdale, MN in 1957. Richard grew up in Birchdale, MN and attended Indus High School in Baudette, MN. For a few short years after graduation he farmed, but then discovered his love of truck driving and became an over the road trucker. He and his family moved in the Balsam area in 1987.

Richard was a simple man that loved his family and friends. He loved trucking, hunting, Rendezvous, and camping.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister Debbie Arnesen. Richard is survived by his sons, Dustin (Tammy Russ) and Shane (Kascie Hulbert) Bilyeu; Goddaughter, Ariann Fox; sister, Glennda (Chris) Qualley; brother’s, Larry and Chris (Pam) Bilyeu; grandchildren, Kegan, Dustin Jr., Jeremiah, and Korbin.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.