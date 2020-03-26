MN Governor Walz Issues Emergency Executive Order: Shelter in place order for MN

| | 1

On Wednesday afternoon, March 25, MN Governor Tim Walz’s released an Emergency Executive Order for Minnesota residents to shelter in place except to engage in Activities and Critical Sector Work. The copy of the order is below and there is a link below that will take you to the order along with a section where Critical Sector Work is defined

Minnesota Exeutive Order

  1. Bob Ericksen on March 26, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Does this include spring cleaning staff and outside clean up help at the resorts up north along the boarder.

