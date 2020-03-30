Robert (Bob) Paul Greiner, 87

Robert (Bob) Paul Greiner, of Traer, passed away March 27th of complications due to Alzheimer’s. He was born Nov. 4, 1932, on a farm near Floyd Crossing, IA, the oldest son of Paul and Magdalen Greiner. Robert grew up on a farm in the Dinsdale area. One of his fondest accomplishments was being a player in the 1950 Iowa High School Basketball tournament. Robert spent two years in the Army and was a Korean War Veteran based in Ft. Lewis, WA. In 1958, he married Edith Swift and to this union five children were born. Robert farmed with his two brothers, Russ and Kenny (Bud). Upon retirement in 1993, Bob and Edie spent the next 23 summers on Lake of the Woods in Baudette, MN. Bob’s passion was fishing, walleye fishing was his favorite. One of his biggest joys was taking many family members and friends fishing on his boat, making many new friends and memories. Bob took walleye fishing to a near professional level as most can attest that they fished with Captain Bob. In 1998, he and Edie started spending the winter months in Mesa, AZ. In 2016, they moved to Traer due to health issues and to be near family. Robert is survived by his wife Edith of 61 plus years, his children and grandchildren. Rick and Donna their family Lauren, Kyle and Erin; Brenda and her son Mitchell; Rhonda and her family Myles, Madison (Nathan), Douglas and Denise; Craig and Laurie their family Blake, Zachary and Adam. Brothers, Russell and Anita; Kenneth (Bud) and Teri; and sister Carol and Wayne Sedlmayer, many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Bernice, a great grandnephew John Russell, many uncles, aunts and cousins, and one special cousin Dale. Robert loved spending time with family and people.

RIP dear loved one. Condolence can be sent 798A Wilson St. Traer, IA 50675.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.