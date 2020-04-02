Community businesses react to COVID-19 pandemic

Not since the Spanish Flu Pandemic in 1918, has there been anything as devastating as the current worldwide Coronavirus Pandemic.

Multiple media sources, including lifescience.com and KARE11.com, reported that in December of 2019, a 55-year-old individual from China may have been the first person to have contracted COVID-19. Since then, as in the domino effect, it has continued to spread into a worldwide pandemic.

A portion of a COVID-19 Medica Update dated March 25, 2020 from the office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan reads …

“Today Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan continued their strong and steady leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and announced a Stay At Home Executive Order directing Minnesotans to limit movements out of their homes beyond essential needs from Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. to Friday, April 10, at 5:00 p.m. By limiting social interactions, we decrease the transmission of Covid and help ensure our health care sector can prepare for increased demands.

“The Governor also announced executive orders extending the closure of bars, restaurants, and other public accommodations until May 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., and authorizing the Commissioner of Education to implement a Distance Learning Period of Minnesota’s students beginning on March 30 through May 4, 2020.”

Some of the local Main Street businesses in Greenbush shared how they are complying with the necessary changes …

Ace Hardware employee Alisha Evans stated, “We are continuing to be open during our present business hours for our customers and especially for area farmers. We’re doing our best to wipe down after each customer visit, especially in the counter and till area.”

Sherri Waage, Greenbush Pharmacy employee, commented, “It’s definitely a change. As of now, the supply of drugs has been pretty good. We can also help those who are in need of over-the-counter items. If we don’t have what you are in need of, we will definitely try to get it for you.

“We are very appreciative of our customers and we thank you for your patience and understanding.”

From Kelly Christianson at KC’s Market … “We can’t count on (getting) any products until they are received by our wholesaler, Mason Brothers.” –Direct quote from Mason Brothers.

“We are going to see shortages.

“If you are sick, we strongly recommend you call in your order – we are offering curb side pickup.”

Neil Lund at Oren’s Parts (NAPA) stated, “The demand hasn’t changed; it’s like a normal March. When dad (Oren) and I come to work in the morning we wipe everything down with Clorox wipes and continue to do throughout the day.”

Restaurants and other places such as River’s Edge, Co-op Services West, have takeout food only.

