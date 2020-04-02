PCPH, RiverView Health Request Fabric Mask Donations

Polk County Public Health (PCPH) and RiverView Health are proud to partner in encouraging volunteers to sew and donate fabric masks to support Polk County healthcare workers and community partners.

“Our communities are always looking for ways to help each other,” said Sarah Reese, director of Polk County Public Health. “Hand sewn masks may allow us to meet ongoing needs and preserve critical personal protective equipment for caregivers on the front lines of the coronavirus response.”

Donated masks may be dropped off at the following locations on weekdays from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. Look for the drop box in the entryway.

• Crookston – PCPH Office, 816 Marin Ave, Suite 125

• East Grand Forks – EGF Police Headquarters, 520 Demers Ave

• Fertile – City of Fertile Offices, 101 S Mill St

• McIntosh – Bjella Building, 250 Cleveland Ave SW

If you need assistance with dropping off masks, please call PCPH at 218-281-3385.

All masks will be taken to RiverView Health for initial sanitization. Masks will then be distributed to healthcare providers and community partners throughout the county.

Please adhere to the design principles below.

Design principles:

1. Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.

2. Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable. Possibly double-layer the fabric. Masks must be made from washable material, such as fabric. Choose a fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without shrinking or otherwise deforming.

3. The mask should be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.

Design Examples:

Allina Health

Button Counter

Home Made Ginger

Paper copies of the mask design are available at the drop off sites. Please follow all state-issued guidelines, including social distancing, when creating and donating masks.