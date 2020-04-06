



ROSEAU, MINN – LifeCare Public Health has been notified of a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Roseau County. They will working with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on the next steps that will be taken.​

“First and foremost, we want to extend our best wishes to this individual during this recovery,” said Keith Okeson, President/CEO of LifeCare Medical Center. “Second, while we understand this will raise the concern level for many of our citizens, we have been preparing for this for weeks. We encourage everyone to continue to follow the recommendations of medical experts on how best to protect themselves and contain the spread of this virus.”

“Roseau County Public Health continues to recommend that all citizens adhere to the MDH guidance in regards to mitigation strategies,” says Julie Pahlen, Public Health Director. “Please follow the Stay-At-Home order and leave your home only for essential needs.”

Other mitigation strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 remain the same:

• Cover your cough and sneezes

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

• Avoid touching your face

• Stay at home, especially when you are sick.

In a majority of cases, COVID-19 cases mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Anyone with clinical questions about the COVID-19 virus, such as identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed, is encouraged to visit lifecaremc.org, cdc.gov or call the Altru hotline at 701-780-6358.

The following links have the most up to date information on COVID-19 and testing guidelines:

Minnesota Department of Health:

https://www.health.state.mn.us/d…/coronavirus/situation.html​